Apple Stock: Everything That Happened This Week

By Daniel Martins
The Apple Maven
The Apple Maven
 18 days ago

Apple stock AAPL had unimpressive performance this week, trading lower by 0.6%. Shares have been struggling to pass the $130 level, finishing this Friday's session at $124. See chart below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ECCUK_0aEz909T00
Figure 1: AAPL chart performance on May 28. Google Finance

Check out the main topics discussed during this week.

Buffett, Wood and Gates sell AAPL

Apple stock AAPL has not seen much love from “celebrity investors” and the “smart money” lately. As shares of the Cupertino company inch closer to all-time highs after four months (and counting) in a drawdown, several high-profile asset managers have been trimming and even ditching their positions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45dbiw_0aEz909T00
Figure 2: Warren Buffet, Bill and Melinda Gates Spencer Platt | Credit: Getty Images

Amazon to acquire MGM Studios

Amazon AMZN confirmed its intention to acquire MGM Studios for $8.45 billion. The deal is important for Apple, since the Cupertino company also fights for the spotlight in the increasingly competitive video streaming space.

Being a top player in content production will likely require quite a bit of capital investments from Apple, if it is to become a match for the likes of Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report, Amazon and Disney (DIS) - Get Report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PlAyw_0aEz909T00
Figure 3: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) logo. Shutterstock

Growth opportunity disguised as bad news in wearables

Research company IDC has just delivered what could be interpreted as bad news for Apple stock AAPL investors. The Cupertino company lost substantial market share in the wearables space in the first quarter: from a massive 32% of the market in 2020 to less than 29% in 2021.

But should Apple investors worry about the future of Apple's wearables segment?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UhYGP_0aEz909T00
Figure 4: Apple's wearable devices. Unsplash

I asked a question, a few days ago, about how long it will take for Apple stock to reach (and breach) its all-time high that has persisted for nearly four months. Below you can see the results:

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

