Apple Stock: Everything That Happened This Week

Apple stock AAPL had unimpressive performance this week, trading lower by 0.6%. Shares have been struggling to pass the $130 level, finishing this Friday's session at $124. See chart below:

Figure 1: AAPL chart performance on May 28. Google Finance

Buffett, Wood and Gates sell AAPL

Apple stock AAPL has not seen much love from “celebrity investors” and the “smart money” lately. As shares of the Cupertino company inch closer to all-time highs after four months (and counting) in a drawdown, several high-profile asset managers have been trimming and even ditching their positions.

Figure 2: Warren Buffet, Bill and Melinda Gates Spencer Platt | Credit: Getty Images

Amazon to acquire MGM Studios

Amazon AMZN confirmed its intention to acquire MGM Studios for $8.45 billion. The deal is important for Apple, since the Cupertino company also fights for the spotlight in the increasingly competitive video streaming space.

Being a top player in content production will likely require quite a bit of capital investments from Apple, if it is to become a match for the likes of Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report, Amazon and Disney (DIS) - Get Report.

Figure 3: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) logo. Shutterstock

Growth opportunity disguised as bad news in wearables

Research company IDC has just delivered what could be interpreted as bad news for Apple stock AAPL investors. The Cupertino company lost substantial market share in the wearables space in the first quarter: from a massive 32% of the market in 2020 to less than 29% in 2021.

But should Apple investors worry about the future of Apple's wearables segment?

Figure 4: Apple's wearable devices. Unsplash

