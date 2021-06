QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man was arrested early Saturday on a robbery charge. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a robbery at about 2:30 a.m. in the area of Speedway on Aviation Road. When officers arrived, the victim reported that an acquaintance of his, 22-year-old Anthony L. Dean, and an unknown man were responsible for forcibly taking a large amount of money, according to a news release.