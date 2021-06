The date is set. According to not only the Paris Agreement but also with support from the city of Houston, 196 participating countries – including the United States, must meet a net-zero carbon emission goal by 2050. With Houston already the energy capital of the world, it is no surprise that the city is positioning itself as the up-and-coming carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) hub of the U.S. Reaching the target means not only pushing green energy, but also supporting more energy efficient, sustainable and environmentally conscious fossil fuels.