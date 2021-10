The regular monthly meeting of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will be held beginning at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Little Rock Office Complex, 2 Natural Resources Drive, Little Rock, AR 72205, in the auditorium. At that time, regulations and business pertaining to the operation of the Game and Fish Commission and other fiscal and administrative matters will be considered and acted upon. Additionally, Committee meetings attended by Commissioners and agency staff members will be held in the Director’s conference room throughout the day on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, beginning at 9:00 a.m. All interested persons are invited to attend these meetings.

