I live in Canada. I baked my first loaf just a few months ago. I have four children and bake something so often. But I'm really fresh in bread baking))) I've understood that my family loves my homemade bread. Now I am trying to find everything for easy and comfortable baking. Specially, I'm trying to find a baking stone. As I've read before, that it has to be 2,5-3 cm or more thick. I can't find it. I found one made from granite but its to small size, just 15 X 15 cm. May be you have some advise for me where I could get it???