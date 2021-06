In this Davion Mitchell NBA Draft Profile, we’ll get into why Davion Mitchell shot up draft boards this past season. He was one of the darlings of this year’s NCAA Tournament where he actually outshined his backcourt mate Jared Butler and was the one tasked with closing games from the champion Baylor Bears. When Baylor struggled to get offense, Scott Drew often told Baylor to run some stall offense before giving it to Mitchell to attack at the end of the shot clock. His defense was his main calling card though, and that is why he was named this year’s National Defensive Player of the Year.