Little Nightmares is free for keeps on Steam, but not for long

By Jordan Gerblick
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Indie horror darling Little Nightmares is currently free to download for keeps over on Steam. Normally priced at $30, Little Nightmares is absolutely worth checking out for horror fans even without any discounts, but now you've got nothing to lose by giving it a try. Just keep in mind that the deal's only good until Sunday, May 30 at 10am PT / 1pm ET, so don't delay. In fact, it's probably best to just go ahead and download it now before the cat breaks something and you forget, and then sure enough it's Monday and you're sad because you didn't get a good game for free.

