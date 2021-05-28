R.W. Shea & Co.

This sweeping country-style home features recessed lighting, quarter sawn white oak floors, a tremendous primary suite, and an expansive backyard. The 1st floor boasts 2 living rooms, 1 of which offers built-in surround sound, a formal dining room with views of the backyard, a light-filled kitchen, and a spacious laundry room with ample cabinet & counter space & backyard access. Also find the first of 4 bedrooms & an updated full bathroom. The kitchen features granite countertops & stainless steel appliances with gas range & hood. Upstairs, find the other 3 bedrooms including primary suite, featuring vaulted ceilings & spacious closets. The enormous primary suite enjoys a secluded office nook with built-in desks and a luxurious en-suite bathroom, featuring ornate flooring, double vanity, walk-in closet and a spacious shower. The expansive backyard boasts a sizable lawn, storage shed & versatile detached garage. Top rated K-12 schools, minutes from BART & downtown Walnut Creek.