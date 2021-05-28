R.W. Shea & Co.

NOTE: This content is repurposed from MinervaBeauty.com. A well-executed beauty salon or spa interior design can communicate and reinforce your brand message and pave the way for a more enjoyable business experience. Thus, it is important to stay up to date on design trends and periodically think about making improvements to ensure the look and feel of your shop is inviting to clients. Most 2021 salon interior design trends are a progression of what we have seen in recent years. Expect a celebration of form following function and a preference for natural, organic, and simple. From a resurfacing of traditional styles to Instagrammable plants, here are the interior trend shifts to watch as we continue into this year.