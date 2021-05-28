Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beachwood, OH

R.W. Shea & Co.

Cleveland Jewish News
 17 days ago

I have been part of the Ohio Design Centre since it opened in 1981 and have owned my own showroom since 1996. After 40 years it is time to enjoy life!. I have especially enjoyed working with my many vendors, retail dealer accounts, interior designers and clients of same, friends in the Ohio Design Centre, everyone at Davis Development and all that have been a part of the sales I have had over the years. My next adventure will begin after June 30.

www.clevelandjewishnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beachwood, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Friendship, OH
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Furnishings#R W Shea Co#The Ohio Design Centre#Davis Development#Cr Laine#Woodland Furniture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Health ServicesPosted by
The Press

The Vie Co.

The Vie Co. Announces Grand Opening in Cryotherapy Innovation in Los Angeles. GLENDALE, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vie Co. officially announced the grand opening of their newest state of the art cryotherapy spa in the heart of Glendale, California, this past spring. Offering immune-boosting, whole body therapy, they bring the latest technologies in cryotherapy, red light therapy, and compression therapy. Their services not only leave you healthy, fit, and youthful, but also help with recovery, rehab, and pain relief.
Home & Gardenmodernsalon.com

5 Salon Interior Design Trends to Energize Your Space

NOTE: This content is repurposed from MinervaBeauty.com. A well-executed beauty salon or spa interior design can communicate and reinforce your brand message and pave the way for a more enjoyable business experience. Thus, it is important to stay up to date on design trends and periodically think about making improvements to ensure the look and feel of your shop is inviting to clients. Most 2021 salon interior design trends are a progression of what we have seen in recent years. Expect a celebration of form following function and a preference for natural, organic, and simple. From a resurfacing of traditional styles to Instagrammable plants, here are the interior trend shifts to watch as we continue into this year.
Interior DesignLaredo Morning Times

Designer Kerrie Kelly discusses what's new with kitchens

Interior designer, author, product designer and consultant Kerrie Kelly is creative director for Kerrie Kelly Design Lab in California. Her background in construction and business drives her innovation in interior design. Kelly, who has more than 25 years of experience in the industry, is an adviser to the National Kitchen and Bath Association. Kelly has also written two books: "Home Decor: A Sunset Design Guide" and "My Interior Design Kit."
The Woodlands, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

Epic Creative Co-Op

Living Area: 1100 Sq. Ft. We have for lease a very nice office space in the Epic Creative Co-Op on Sawdust Road at the edge of The Woodlands. If traditional office spaces, virtual offices, shared offices, working from home or coffee shops are not right for you and the way you work, this office may a great alternative.
Interior Designwebzworks.com

Tips To Keep In Mind When You Are Hiring An Interior Design Firm

One would be able to boast about their decorating skills, but a professional interior design might accomplish the task to perfection. Not only the top interior design agency has the skills or experience to make a place beautiful, but ensures it is functional as well. It happens to be crucial for any home design or interior. But every interior designer might suit your needs. So as to make sure that you avail the right fit there are a few points of consideration.
Home & Gardenwayssay.com

Are Desso Carpet Tiles Suitable for Offices?

WJD Flooring sells a wide range of vinyl and carpet tiles that may be used. Our Desso carpet tiles are a particular popular product. The manufacturer has been in business for almost 80 years and now provides its specialist products in more than 100 countries around the world. Throughout this...
Real Estatebayareahomesearch.com

2436 Walnut Blvd

This sweeping country-style home features recessed lighting, quarter sawn white oak floors, a tremendous primary suite, and an expansive backyard. The 1st floor boasts 2 living rooms, 1 of which offers built-in surround sound, a formal dining room with views of the backyard, a light-filled kitchen, and a spacious laundry room with ample cabinet & counter space & backyard access. Also find the first of 4 bedrooms & an updated full bathroom. The kitchen features granite countertops & stainless steel appliances with gas range & hood. Upstairs, find the other 3 bedrooms including primary suite, featuring vaulted ceilings & spacious closets. The enormous primary suite enjoys a secluded office nook with built-in desks and a luxurious en-suite bathroom, featuring ornate flooring, double vanity, walk-in closet and a spacious shower. The expansive backyard boasts a sizable lawn, storage shed & versatile detached garage. Top rated K-12 schools, minutes from BART & downtown Walnut Creek.
Grocery & Supermaketfarmweek.com

McErlains opens state-of-the-art bakery

Family bakery McErlain’s has transferred to a state-of-the-art ultra-modern factory in Magherafelt, County Derry, following a £1.5 million investment. The new 12,000 square foot facility is ideally located allowing the well-known, multi-generational brand to stay close to its mid-Ulster origins. The premises has also improved logistics, enabling quick and efficient...
Retailwideformatimpressions.com

Business Development Strategies Drive Growth and Profitability

Business development activities are essential for all businesses, as they attract sales prospects, nurture existing customer relationships, and position organizations as thought leaders. In the simplest terms, business development can be summarized as the ideas, initiatives, and activities aimed at improving an organization and its brand perception. Wide-format sign and...
Jobsweworkremotely.com

Senior Product Designer

Muck Rack is the leading SaaS platform for public relations and communications professionals. Our mission is to make PR pros more successful by providing them with technology to find journalists to pitch, monitor media, quantify their impact and work more efficiently with their teams. Self-funded, globally distributed, and growing quickly,...
Economyrichardsonchamber.com

Business resources

There are numerous publications and online resources available to you that are supportive of international business. The resources include consulates, trade administrations, chambers of commerce and other organizations. In addition, some companies that reside in Richardson are extensions of companies in foreign jurisdictions that may be available to assist in expanding your business to those markets.
Charitieseveryaction.com

Unified Nonprofit CRM

Unified Constituent Relationship Management Platform for Nonprofits. The only modern platform spanning fundraising, digital, and organizing needs of nonprofits. Consolidate data on a unified nonprofit CRM to make your work more efficient and effective. Trusted by Today’s Leading Nonprofits. A Unified Nonprofit CRM For Holistic Donor Management. Target and Personalize...
BusinessPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Olah Inc. Names Richard Tobin VP Sales and Marketing

As part of its ongoing expansion plans, denim consultancy and events business Olah Inc. announced Monday it has named Richard Tobin vice president of sales and marketing. A regular speaker and exhibitor at Olah Inc. industry events like Kingpins New York and Kingpins 24, Tobin joins the company from Kaltex America, Mexico’s largest denim mill and jean producer, where he held the same title. Tobin carries more than three decades of industry experience, having worked at Hong Kong-based textile company Vita Textile Group and Mexican denim manufacturer Tavex, in addition to running his own business.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Rattan Pendant Lights Are The Absolute Trend

Mirrors, armchairs, and suspensions become major assets for a cozy decor, a bit retro and full of charm. Today, it’s the latter that we’re going to talk about, with a selection of rattan lights that will make you want to get away from it all!. We particularly like them for...
Economyallnetarticles.com

Why Startups Need HR

Most startups fail. Fact! This is arguably part of the startup or entrepreneurial business process. Furthermore, most startups and small to medium sized businesses also fail to realize the importance of specific HR functions. The argument is that startups need HR as much as, or considerably more than established businesses. The human component is key to the success of most startups and as such, for the tech mastermind, creative designers or other startup business leaders, you must have professional HR functions to support you and keep your best resources happy, well and as productive as possible.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Marketing: From Brand Multiplicity To Brand Authenticity (Elisa Chan)

Before the pandemic, hotel brands were at a crossroads with increasingly brand agnostic consumers and ever-expanding brand portfolios. But there is evidence that the pandemic may have led to consumers’ renewed appreciation for a well-recognized brand name that assures quality and instills trust. This change in consumer behavior will impact brand management strategies in several significant ways.
Businessfranchising.com

Surveillance Secure Announces New Director of Sales

Expanding commercial security franchise adds new team addition as brand continues rapid growth. Rhoades will bring over 12 years of experience in the business development and sales space for both technology and security. Most recently he served as Director of Accounts at Maryland Security Professionals, where he helped build the business from the ground up. When it comes to leading, he believes in leading from the front and having his team hold accountability for each other. Rhoades is ready to hit the ground running with his new role with Surveillance Secure, as the Director of Sales and is ready to jump right in with his new team.