OAKBEND MEDICAL CENTER RESTAURANT MONTH SURPASSES GOAL FOR 2021OAKBEND MEDICAL CENTER RESTAURANT MONTH SURPASSES GOAL FOR 2021

Petersburg Medical Center will keep offering COVID-19 vaccines past the expiration of the Local Disaster Emergency Declaration at the end of the month. PMC Director of Nursing Jennifer Bryner said at the COVID-19 community update on June 11 that the hospital's efforts to vaccinate the community against COVID-19 have remained unchanged. While the hospital isn't anticipating large vaccine clinics in the future, like the ones held at the beginning of the year, smaller vaccination clinics are still taking place at PMC two to three times a week. Additionally, PMC is offering vaccines to anyone...