Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

OAKBEND MEDICAL CENTER RESTAURANT MONTH SURPASSES GOAL FOR 2021OAKBEND MEDICAL CENTER RESTAURANT MONTH SURPASSES GOAL FOR 2021

Fort Bend Herald
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakBend Medical Center’s Restaurant Month celebrated from April 8 through May 6th with 10 separate events from private dining to crawfish boils. “Our goal was to reach $25,000 this year and with the help of our community we raised almost $41, 000,” said Joe Freudenberger, CEO of OakBend Medical Center. “We are grateful to all of the participants in our event and everyone that came out to support us.”

www.fbherald.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakbend Medical Center#Oakbend Medical Center#Brews Cues#Ebell House Dinner#Ghost Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Health Services
Related
Portland, MEWPFO

Maine Medical center receives $25 million donation

PORTLAND (WGME) – Maine Medical Center is on a mission to raise $150 million, and they are already well on their way thanks to a huge donation. John and Leslie Malone, two seasonal residents of Boothbay Harbor, donated the biggest single philanthropic gift in the hospital's history, $25 million. Maine...
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Community Medical Center announces new CEO

Community Medical Center in Missoula announced on Thursday that Bob Gomes has been named the hospital's new chief executive officer, effective July 6. Gomes serves as the CEO of Canyon Vista Medical Center in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Both Canyon Vista and Community Medical Center are owned by LifePoint Health. “Bob...
Somers Point, NJdownbeach.com

Shore Medical Center names Guardian Angel of the Month

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center has named nursing assistant Jackie Gomez as its June Guardian Angel of the Month for providing passionate and exceptional care to Shore’s patients. The Guardian Angel program was established to enable members of the community to say thank you to a special Shore caregiver through a donation to the medical center.
Port Angeles, WAPeninsula Daily News

Olympic Medical Center recognizes staff

PORT ANGELES — The Olympic Medical Center commissioners recognized five support services employees for their outstanding work. Jennifer Burkhardt, chief of human resources, and Julie Black, director of support services, presented the awards at a recent meeting of the hospital commissioners. The staff members recognized are: Tim Adams, security officer;...
Kansas City, KSKCTV 5

Providence Medical Center welcomes plastic surgeon to campus

Kansas City, KS — Providence Medical Center is excited to welcome Raven Henderson, M.D., a board-certified plastic surgeon to the Providence campus. Dr. Henderson is now providing plastic surgery procedures at the Medical Center and has an office in the Doctors’ building located at 8919 Parallel Parkway, Suite 203, Kansas City, KS.
Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Contract for 1,600 nurses at Queen's Medical Center expires this month

The contract of about 16-hundred nurses who work at Queen's Medical Center expire at the end of this month. The Hawaii Nurses' Association says it's been in negotiations with the hospital since April. “Our requests are reasonable: support for burned out nurses, a sufficient number of nurses to avoid compromising patient care, and competitive wages,” said Daniel Ross, President of the Hawaii Nurses’ Association, in a news release. “We have not made reasonable progress on a successor contract because The Queen’s Medical Center does not seem to take our requests seriously.”
Williamsville, NYstepoutbuffalo.com

The Center Medical Spa

The Center Medical Spa at the Center for Plastic Surgery is pleased to offer a full-time medical spa, with some of the most advanced, non-invasive, medical skin care treatments, cutting-edge FDA-approved lasers, and professional-grade skin care products, which are exclusive to physicians’ offices. Our state-of-the-art facility is supervised by two plastic surgeons and three highly-trained licensed aestheticians.
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

Comeau takes over as Porter Medical Center CFO

Porter Medical Center has hired a new chief financial officer. Scott Comeau began his new role as the Middlebury hospital, rehab center and physicians network’s new associate vice president/chief financial officer last month. Comeau has a diverse background that includes finance and operational skills, Porter officials said. #1 — 'COVID...
Reeves, LAfgazette.com

Reeves Memorial Medical Center awarded safety grant

Reeves Memorial Medical Center (RMMC) was recently announced as a 2021 recipient of the Funds for Safety Grant, sponsored and funded by the LHA Trust Funds. The facility has previously received the award five times, most recently in 2017. As a member of the LHA Trust Funds, RMMC is proud to participate in the grant program and continue its commitment to a culture of safety for patients and employees.
Petersburg, AKPetersburg Pilot

Petersburg medical center to continue with vaccine distribution

Petersburg Medical Center will keep offering COVID-19 vaccines past the expiration of the Local Disaster Emergency Declaration at the end of the month. PMC Director of Nursing Jennifer Bryner said at the COVID-19 community update on June 11 that the hospital's efforts to vaccinate the community against COVID-19 have remained unchanged. While the hospital isn't anticipating large vaccine clinics in the future, like the ones held at the beginning of the year, smaller vaccination clinics are still taking place at PMC two to three times a week. Additionally, PMC is offering vaccines to anyone...
Seeley Lake, MTseeleylake.com

Residency program to start at Medical Center this fall

SEELEY LAKE – At their June 8 meeting, the Seeley-Swan Hospital District Board learned more about the residency program that will be starting at the Seeley-Swan Medical Center this fall. The Medical Center Satellite Manager Georgiann McCoy said there are several residents interested in doing their rural rotation in Seeley...
Bloomington, ILhoiabc.com

OSF St. Joseph Medical Center names new chief medical officer

BLOOMINGTON (WJBC) – Dr. Rick Anderson has been named vice president and chief medical officer at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. Anderson will replace Dr. Paul Pedersen, who will retire later this year. Dr. Anderson will be accountable for driving superior clinical outcomes within OSF St. Joseph, according...
Madison County, MODaily Journal

Madison Medical Center board of trustees meeting

The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met June 9, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Denny Ward, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Libby Wood. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Kristen Starkey, SNF/ICF Director of Nursing; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant.
Williamson County, TNwilliamsonherald.com

Williamson Medical Center receives 5-star rating

Williamson Medical Center has received a five-star rating for 2021 from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The rating methodology, refreshed this year, uses scores for five measure groups: safety of care, readmission, mortality, patient experience and timely and effective care. “Williamson Medical Center has long been committed...
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Medical Center Announces Interim CEO

Greene County Medical Center has announced the appointment of an interim CEO. Brian Benson has been named as the hospital’s interim CEO, effective June 15th. Benson has been an employee with UnityPoint Health – Des Moines since 2001. As the interim CEO, Benson will continue the vision of the medical center to improve the health of everyone, including the communities the hospital serves. He will continue his role within UnityPoint Health as a nation-wide search is currently being conducted by the Board of Trustees, with assistance from UnityPoint Health – Des Moines for a permanent CEO.
Stephenville, TXyourstephenvilletx.com

Banks to join Stephenville Medical & Surgical Center

Stephenville Medical & Surgical Clinic announces the addition of Dr. Haley Banks, who plans to join the clinic in October. Banks will be an addition to the Family Practice team, seeing patients of all ages and also offering obstetric services. Banks earned her bachelors and an MBA from the University...