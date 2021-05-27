OAKBEND MEDICAL CENTER RESTAURANT MONTH SURPASSES GOAL FOR 2021OAKBEND MEDICAL CENTER RESTAURANT MONTH SURPASSES GOAL FOR 2021
OakBend Medical Center’s Restaurant Month celebrated from April 8 through May 6th with 10 separate events from private dining to crawfish boils. “Our goal was to reach $25,000 this year and with the help of our community we raised almost $41, 000,” said Joe Freudenberger, CEO of OakBend Medical Center. “We are grateful to all of the participants in our event and everyone that came out to support us.”www.fbherald.com