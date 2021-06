Hurricane season – that six-month period that brings damaging wind and heavy rain along the East Coast – has begun and we’re prepared. Each year, PPL Electric Utilities’ 1.4 million customers can expect to be affected in some way by hurricanes — or more commonly — their remnants between June 1 and Nov. 30. Severe weather can bring trees down on poles and wires and sometimes cause power outages. If and when that happens, PPL will be prepared to work around the clock to get the lights back on.