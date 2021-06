A former Methuen man was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday for aggravated identity theft and fraudulent use of a Social Security number. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendel, 32-year-old Manuel Enrique Arias Aguasvivas was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel to two years in prison and one year of supervised release. Arias Aguasvivas will also be subject to deportation to the Dominican Republic after completion of his term. Arias Aguasvivas pleaded guilty Feb. 17, to one count of aggravated identity theft and one count of false representation of a Social Security number.