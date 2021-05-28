Hertford County toughens solar farm regulations

WINTON – It appears that new language added to Hertford County’s Zoning Ordinance will address the concerns of local leaders and citizens have regarding solar farms. In October of last year, the Hertford County Board of Commissioners, after hearing negative comments about the lack of regulations controlling the placement and aesthetics of solar farms, enacted a moratorium on the issuance of building, zoning, and conditional use and/or special use permits for solar farm facility development.