Brock Wooderson is accustomed to running with the big dogs. The Blue Springs senior is the reigning Examiner Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year and is making a legit push to be the 2021 track and field performer of the year following wins in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters and anchoring a solid first-place 3,200 relay team at the Class 5 District 7 meet Saturday at William Chrisman High School.