It's not supposed to be that easy, but don't tell that to Blue Springs freshman Ariana Jackson. All she did at Saturday's Class 5 District 7 track and field meet was win the 400 meters (57.81 seconds) and high jump (1.62 meters) and team with Olivia Dixon, Arianna Calloway and Kayleigh Jenkins to win the 800 relay (1:40.95) and combine with Noema Wild, Dixon and Gwynevere Deterding to win the 1,600 relay (3:58.52).