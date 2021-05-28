The expectations and hopes of Microsoft at E3 2021

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. The Deluxe Edition includes: • SCARLET NEXUS (full game) • Brain Punk Bundle - Digital Soundtrack - Digital Artbook - Battle Attire Set -Red- Deluxe Edition Bonuses: • Additional Attachment "The Other" • SAS Plug-in Variations (3) In the far distant future, a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changed the world as we knew it. As humanity entered this new era, deranged mutants known as Others began to descend from the sky with a hunger for human brains. Highly resistant to conventional attack methods, extreme measures needed to be taken to battle the overwhelming threat and preserve humanity. Those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psionics, were our only chance to fight the onslaught from above. Since then, psionics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force (OSF), humanity’s last line of defense. Featuring a dual story, begin your adventure with either Yuito Sumeragi, an energetic recruit from a prestigious political family or Kasane Randall, the mysterious scout whose power and skill has gained great notoriety among the OSF. As their different experiences interweave with each other, it is only then that you will reveal the full story and unlock all the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and psychic abilities in SCARLET NEXUS.