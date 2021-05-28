Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The expectations and hopes of Microsoft at E3 2021

By Alex Green
thexboxhub.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a mixed start to the year for Microsoft, there’s plenty over the course of the next two years for gamers to be excited about for the company. Whilst it’s unknown what form that participation will be, E3 is here very soon with Microsoft confirmed to be taking part. The ESA’s event was cancelled last year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and has seen plenty of issues with various companies, including Sony and EA pulling out.

www.thexboxhub.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#E3#New Xbox#Game Design#Ea#Industries#343i#Inside Infinite#The Xbox Store#Ratchet Clank#Rift Apart#Ninja Theory#Forza Horizon#Forza Motorsport#Forzatech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
SONY
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

SCARLET NEXUS Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. The Deluxe Edition includes: • SCARLET NEXUS (full game) • Brain Punk Bundle - Digital Soundtrack - Digital Artbook - Battle Attire Set -Red- Deluxe Edition Bonuses: • Additional Attachment "The Other" • SAS Plug-in Variations (3) In the far distant future, a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changed the world as we knew it. As humanity entered this new era, deranged mutants known as Others began to descend from the sky with a hunger for human brains. Highly resistant to conventional attack methods, extreme measures needed to be taken to battle the overwhelming threat and preserve humanity. Those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psionics, were our only chance to fight the onslaught from above. Since then, psionics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force (OSF), humanity’s last line of defense. Featuring a dual story, begin your adventure with either Yuito Sumeragi, an energetic recruit from a prestigious political family or Kasane Randall, the mysterious scout whose power and skill has gained great notoriety among the OSF. As their different experiences interweave with each other, it is only then that you will reveal the full story and unlock all the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and psychic abilities in SCARLET NEXUS.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

'Fable 4' Is In Safe Hands With Forza Studio, Says Xbox Boss

Fable 4 is one of the most highly anticipated Xbox games announced. Playground Games was officially revealed as the development team working on the title at E3 last year. This, however, came as no surprise as it was one of the worst-kept secrets in the games industry and all fans needed was a trailer to seal the deal. Although Fable 4 wasn't at the Xbox and Bethesda showcase at E3 2021, Phil Spencer has reassured fans that the game they'll get from the Playground Games will be incredible.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Here's Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 After Patch 1.23

Digital Foundry prepared a comparative footage of the different versions of Cyberpunk 2077 from different PlayStation consoles. The video shows how patch 1.23 has improved the game. PATCH 1.23 ON SONY CONSOLES:. PS4: improved stability, game runs mostly at 30fps with some drops, still lots of bugs;. PS4 Pro: game...
Video Gamesthebharatexpressnews.com

Microsoft is approaching its most promising Xbox year of all time

We’re heading into a very unique time in Xbox history, one that combines a variety of classic proprietary IPs with new ones gained through massive studio purchases. As such, I think if everything goes according to plan, this could be the most promising Xbox year of all time, if we measure from November 2021 to November 2022.
Video Gamespunchjump.com

Scarlet Nexus battles PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC

Bandai Namco Games America Inc. this week released Scarlet Nexus Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC. Developed by Bandai Namco Studios, Scarlet Nexus is a new RPG franchise from members of the Tales of series. In the title, users can...
SoftwareWired

How to Watch Microsoft's Windows 11 Event—and What to Expect

There’s not a lot of mystery left to Windows 11, thanks to a comprehensive leak last week. But there are still some outlines left to be shaded in, particularly any improvements to Microsoft’s home-grown apps, like Office and Game Pass. And any time an operating system with well over a billion users gets an upgrade, even small changes can have a big impact. Here’s how to watch along for yourself on Thursday, and what you can expect to see.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Xbox boss gives update on Fable 4 stating that fans “should take confidence” in Forza Horizon 5 devs

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has stated that Fable 4 is in good hands with the developers behind Forza Horizon 5. In an interview with the Dropped Frames Podcast (as spotted by VGC), Spencer gave a small update on the development of Fable 4 where he stated that long-time fans of the series “should just take confidence” in Playground Games due to the “pedigree of the team” which is highlighted in their work on Forza Horizon 5.
Video GamesIGN

Xbox: The State of Every First-Party Developer (2021 Update)

Microsoft’s first-party shopping spree has continued unabated since we last checked in on Xbox’s stable of studios in 2018. Since then, Microsoft has added none other than the entirety of Bethesda/Zenimax in one fell $7.5 billion swoop, bringing the total number of Xbox Studios members to 23. We’re going to cover most of them here (i.e. not Bethesda’s support studios or Xbox Game Studios Publishing, which handles internal support and third-party exclusive relationships). Let’s see what we either know – or suspect – they’re all up to!
Video Gameswccftech.com

Steam Summer Sale 2021 On Now, Mass Effect LE, Horizon Zero Dawn, and More Discounted

The temperature is rising, but forget hitting the beach (assuming you’re able to) – its time to stay inside and play more video games! The Steam Summer Sale 2021 is serving up discounts on tens of thousands of games, including Cyberpunk 2077, Horizon Zero Dawn, Hades, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Metro Exodus (which just got a fancy PC visual upgrade) and more! Obviously, there’s no way I could list all the sales on offer here, but I’ve picked out some select deals that may that might pique your interest. You can check the list out, below.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Forza Horizon 5: Everything we know

Announced at E3 2021, Forza Horizon 5 moves Playground Games' racing festival to Mexico, for what the developers are claiming will be the biggest and most varied Forza Horizon to date. It looks ridiculously pretty, and is touting a host of improvements to the series' already sumptuous sandbox racing. We...
Soccergamepressure.com

PES 2022 Open Beta and First Gameplay on New Engine

Konami has launched a beta version of a „new soccer game”. Most likely, these are tests of the latest installment of the Pro Evolution Soccer series. Below you can see how the game looks like at this stage. Open beta of Konami's 'new football game' has launched. The Japanese company...
Video Gamesasumetech.com

Xbox Series X stock available to buy at Amazon UK today

Xbox Series X stock has become available to buy at Amazon UK once again today, with the retailer taking pre-orders for a June 29 restock. The Xbox Series X is priced at £449.99 at Amazon UK, with free delivery available. If you want to purchase the Xbox Series X from Amazon UK then click here to head to the page you need to visit.
Video Gameseteknix.com

Microsoft to End Cyberpunk 2077 Refund Relaxation

Following the exceptionally poor state in which Cyberpunk 2077 was released in late last year, you may recall that various online platforms, particularly digital retailers, rolled out what was effectively a no questions asked refund policy on the title. Admittedly, this wasn’t just them acting alone as developer CD Projekt Red did also acknowledge that in a rush to get this game finally released, it did hit the market before work on it was really completed.