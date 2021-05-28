Cancel
Clay City, KY

Obits

By Cheyenne Young
claycity-times.com
 19 days ago

Prewitt Clem, 71, of Winchester passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. He was born November 29, 1949 in Winchester to Charlie and Rose Clem. He was a grounds keeper at Boones Trace. He is survived by two sons Scott Clem, Chris Clem and wife Sherri, four daughters LaDonna Wasson, Tiffany Clem, Kimberly Longstreet, Penny Crank and husband James, ten grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, ten great greatgrandchildren, five brothers JR Clem, Paul Clem, Kenneth Clem, Bobby Clem, Ronnie Clem, three sisters Betty Willoughby, Nancy Winburn and Barbara Hisle. He was preceded in death by his parents Charlie and Rose Clem, a brother Alvie Clem and a sister Christine Clem. Funeral services were held Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Trinity Church of God in Winchester with Bro. Billy Keller and Bro. James Bush officiating. Burial will be in the Claremont Memorial Gardens in Winchester. Pallbearers were Tyler Sexton, Jarrod Clem, Robbie Willoughby, David Willoughby, Billy Willoughby, Larry Kid, Brad Clem, Jessie Kid, Jacob Clem, Milbert Clem and Kendell Clem. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

