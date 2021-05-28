Cancel
Enid, OK

3 Enid men arrested on multiple felony charges after luring man to home

By Brandon Martin
okcfox.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENID, Okla. (KOKH)--Three men were arrested Wednesday night in Enid on multiple felony charges after the Enid Police Department served two search warrants. Jared David Weidner, 39; Kenneth Evan Phillips, 37; and Ricky Leon Bell, 40; were all arrested on complaints of kidnapping and conspiracy related to an incident that happened on May 15. Phillips and Weidner were also arrested on complaints of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

