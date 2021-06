The Cincinnati Bengals own the longest active playoff win drought in the NFL, having not won a postseason game since 1991. Cincinnati has neither made the playoffs nor had a winning season since 2015, and the Bengals have won just six total games in the last two years. There are reasons for optimism heading into the new season, though, as Joe Burrow appears to be on track from recovering from a major knee injury, potentially elevating the team’s 2021 NFL win totals. Joe Mixon looks headed for better health, while a deep receiving core was further stocked with the drafting of Burrow’s former LSU teammate, Ja’Marr Chase. Despite some potential for an improved outlook, William Hill Sportsbook has pegged Cincinnati for 6.5 victories, among the lowest NFL win totals 2021.