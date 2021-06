A new federal report shows that visitors to Acadia National Park spent $306 million in Maine during 2020, despite the pandemic’s damper on travel and tourism. Acadia, on Mount Desert Island, is among the top 10 most popular national parks in the United States, with more than 3.4 million visits in 2019. Visitation has surged almost 60% in a decade, according to the National Park Service. However, with travel restrictions in place during most of last year, the number of visitors dropped to 2.7 million, the new report says.