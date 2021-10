CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WJZ) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he would welcome three counties in Western Maryland after state legislators from those jurisdictions sent letters asking to become part of the state. “There’s incredible stuff that’s happening in the state of West Virginia, and I would say come and join the team,” Justice said during a press briefing Friday. “We would welcome you in every way, and you sure as the dickens won’t ever regret it.” Among the reasons to come to the state, Justice said, are a rainy day fund of more than $1 billion, a booming tourism industry, natural...

