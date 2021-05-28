Green River Ferry and Green River Ferry Road closures June 2 and 4

Are you a "Do It Yourselfer???" This might be the opportunity you've been searching for... this home has a newer metal roof, a post and beam open floor plan with a soaring ceiling and wood stove in the living room. The kitchen is open to the dining area, living room and sunroom. From the kitchen you can see out to the very private level yard. Skylights and large windows in the first floor rooms let the natural light in throughout the day. Sliders lead from the sunroom to the ground level deck. 2 bedrooms and a full bath with tub/shower unit complete the main level. On the upper floor you'll find the master bedroom, a full bath and a loft. This home is in need of someone with a vison- carpeting has been removed from some floors, exposing the sub-floor. The owner is not going to make repairs. This home is being sold AS-IS! The location is excellent, there's plenty of parking, the yard is level and you certainly will have enough room for a trailer, camper or other vehicles- just a few miles to UCONN.