Green River Ferry and Green River Ferry Road closures June 2 and 4

By WBKO News Staff
WBKO
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. - Mammoth Cave National Park will temporarily close a portion of the Green River Ferry Road from Maple Springs Campground to the junction of Mammoth Cave Parkway and suspend ferry service between 9 am and 2 pm on Wednesday, June 2 and Friday, June 4. There will be no river access or exit options for paddlers and boaters, and the Echo River Springs Accessible Trail will be inaccessible. The closures are required for the addition of a new canoe and kayak ramp at the Green River Ferry area.

#Road Closures#Canoe#Green River Ferry#Twitter
