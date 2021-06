The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is not just a unique car in the automotive landscape of today but also a signal that what can be defined as truly ‘bespoke’ is starting to change. Just before unveiling this one of a kind model, Rolls-Royce announced that it will now be making coachbuilt models for customers with very, very deep pockets and the Boat Tail is just the start of this new trend. However, when the car was originally shown, one accessory wasn’t introduced to us: the clock.