Lafayette, IN

Man arrested for allegedly assaulting child

By JOE DUHOWNIK Summer Reporter
Posted by 
The Exponent
The Exponent
 21 days ago
Exponent File Photo

A Lafayette man was arrested Friday night after allegedly assaulting his 7-year-old daughter with a belt.

Timothy Hayes was angry with his daughter because she found one of Hayes' cigars and gave it to her older brother, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Hayes slapped his daughter in the face before whipping her multiple times in the arms and legs with a metal-studded belt in his home on Thornhill Circle, Lafayette Police Sgt. Ian O'Shields said this week.

He then threw the girl into a closet, saying, "I'll keep hitting you if you do it again," the affidavit reads. Hayes refused to give a statement to police and instead insisted that they "just take (him) to jail."

Jail records show Hayes was booked into the Tippecanoe County jail on preliminary charges of battery resulting in bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age. He was released Monday on a $500 bond.

The Exponent

The Exponent

The Exponent is an independent college newspaper published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community.

