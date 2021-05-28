People in Composites: May 2021
At the beginning of May Hexion Inc. (Columbus, Ohio, U.S.) announced that Sanjeev Rastogi has joined the company as senior vice president, Global Resins. According to the company, Rastogi is an accomplished global executive that brings a distinguished track record of creating profitable growth and value. Throughout his 25-year career, he has held a variety of senior leadership roles. Rastogi most recently served as vice president and general manager, Performance Materials and Technologies, at Honeywell International Inc. (Charlotte, N.C., U.S.) where he had overall responsibility for the direction and results of the company’s global Fluorine Products business since January 2018.www.compositesworld.com