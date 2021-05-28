People in Composites: May 2021

The Composites Index edged higher in May due to elevated supplier delivery, new orders and backlog readings. The Composites Index rose slightly in May to 62.6, marking the third consecutive month in which the Index has bested its pre-pandemic high in 2018. The index was propelled higher by rising supplier delivery, new orders and backlog readings. A slowing contraction in export orders, in addition to slowing expansion in employment and production, kept the index from making further gains. Generally, expansion across the industry has been uneven in the year-to-date period due to the industry’s large exposure to the aerospace market, which remains fragile. In contrast, fabricators have found relatively greater success serving the automotive and custom processing markets.