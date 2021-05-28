Cancel
Mitsubishi to supply CFRP components for Dymon lunar rover

By Grace Nehls
High Performance Composites
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitsubishi Chemical Corp. (MCC; Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Japan) has entered into a partnership agreement with the robot and space development venture Dymon Co. Ltd. (Ota-ku, Tokyo), which MCC says is the first private company to explore the moon. Based on this agreement, MCC will provide carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) components and thermoplastic materials as well as technical support. MCC’s CFRP components will be used in parts for the lunar rover, including the space field, which is scheduled to be launched in the fall of 2021.

www.compositesworld.com
