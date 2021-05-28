EHang reveals long-range composite autonomous aerial vehicle

Industrial molding company EROFIO Group was chosen to test out the GE Additive Concept Laser M Line system before it is officially released later in 2021. As EROFIO has long used GE Additive’s Direct Metal Laser Melting (DMLM) technology for its work in the thermoplastic injection molding industry, it makes sense that this company was the one selected to exercise the printer’s abilities. The system has been installed at EROFIO Group’s mold making facility in central Portugal for less than three months, and already positive results have been announced, as the company recently 3D printed its first Mold Core on the M Line.