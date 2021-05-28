Cancel
China

EHang reveals long-range composite autonomous aerial vehicle

By Grace Nehls
High Performance Composites
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 26 EHang (Guangzhou, China) revealed its new type of electric passenger-grade autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV), the VT-30, said to be the first in EHang’s product suite that is designed for intercity transportation. Incorporating composite materials, VT-30’s hybrid structure is designed to travel a distance of up to 300 kilometers with a designed flight time of up to 100 minutes and is designed as a safe, convenient, efficient, eco-friendly and intelligent air mobility solutions for intercity travel. As EHang’s long-range flagship product, VT-30 will complement EH216, a product focusing on intracity air mobility, to further expand the air transportation network and improve the future urban air mobility (UAM) ecosystem.

www.compositesworld.com
