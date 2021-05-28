EHang reveals long-range composite autonomous aerial vehicle
On May 26 EHang (Guangzhou, China) revealed its new type of electric passenger-grade autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV), the VT-30, said to be the first in EHang’s product suite that is designed for intercity transportation. Incorporating composite materials, VT-30’s hybrid structure is designed to travel a distance of up to 300 kilometers with a designed flight time of up to 100 minutes and is designed as a safe, convenient, efficient, eco-friendly and intelligent air mobility solutions for intercity travel. As EHang’s long-range flagship product, VT-30 will complement EH216, a product focusing on intracity air mobility, to further expand the air transportation network and improve the future urban air mobility (UAM) ecosystem.www.compositesworld.com