ATLANTIS program develops 12-MW floating offshore wind turbine concept
ATLANTIS (Aerodynamic Turbines Lighter and Afloat with Nautical Technologies and Integrated Servo-control) is a program begun in August 2019 by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E). The two-year program includes 12 projects (including a prototype for a vertical-axis turbine design by the University of Texas), all aiming to advance floating offshore wind turbine (FOWT) technology.www.compositesworld.com