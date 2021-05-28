Cancel
Feature Friday: Shift Ctrl ART

By Rhoda
southernhospitalityblog.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Friday to you all! Today’s Feature Friday is a repeat from 2014, but this is a really nice feature that I think you’ll enjoy and many of you have never seen it before. Enjoy your weekend!. ***********************************************. Once again, I’m featuring yet another amazing blogger in the home décor/DIY...

southernhospitalityblog.com
Related
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

The Overdone Kitchen Trend That Annoys Realtors to No End

Everyone wants their kitchen to shine bright like a diamond. After all, a stunning kitchen is a key selling point in most properties. It’s the hub of the home, and where people almost always end up gathering and chatting when you’re entertaining guests. But when it comes to illuminating your kitchen, complex lighting fixtures that rack up the “likes” on social media might not function so well in day-to-day life.
countynewsonline.org

“Art at the Mill” features Earth, Sea, and Sky

GREENVILLE – The Clark Gallery at Historic Bear’s Mill will host a display of paintings by Paula J. Dalton which explore land and sky through geometry as well as the work of Collette Fortin and Berry Davis who create solid glass sculptures with primarily oceanic themes at the upcoming “Art At the Mill” exhibit opening Friday, June 25 with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. The artists will share information about their work, methods, and inspiration at 7 p.m. The exhibit will continue through Sunday, July 25; “Art at the Mill,” curated by Jan Roestamadji and Julie Clark, is free and open to the public.
North Kansas City, MOgladstonedispatch.com

Friday in the Park features Hawaiian music June 18

Hula-Hale O’Kiakahi will bring music and dance from the Hawaiian Islands and the South Pacific to Friday in the Park at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 18, at North Kansas City’s Festival Pavilion in Macken Park. The park is located at 1002 Clark Ferguson Drive in North Kansas City. All concerts...
dsmmagazine.com

Celebrate Art All Week Beginning Friday

Larassa Kabel’s “42” is a work in her “Death and the Good Life” exhibition, which opens at Moberg Gallery this weekend. Listen to our recent podcast with Kabel here. Photo: Larassa Kabel. Art Week Des Moines starts this Friday and features a number of virtual and in-person exhibitions, activities and...
Interior Designlivinator.com

Top Ways to Decorate Your Bedroom Beautifully

A bedroom is the most important part of the house because it allows you to breathe life into your personal space with the right choice of colors, furniture and design. So if you have been looking for some exciting bedroom décor ideas, you’ve come to the right spot. Continue reading till the end:
Fife, WAsouthsoundmag.com

Feel Good Friday: Alpacas, Awards, and Art

Learn downward dog with alpacas. At Firwood Farm in Fife, you can take a yoga class with rescue alpacas. Proceeds from the yoga classes go toward the farm’s rescue mission. To date, 70 alpacas have been saved since 2012. More here. Drive-In Movies are Back. It just wouldn’t be summer...
Lincoln Journal Star

Otherworldly exhibit featured at Third Friday art event

An “out of this world” collection of new work landed at the Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., at its Third Friday show June 18. The show includes creatures from beyond this world depicted in various media and will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through June 30.
Newsday

Westbury Arts Center debut features master artist of disaster

When the Twin Towers came down and Francisco Poblet was severely injured in the ensuing mayhem, the renowned artist — and last living apprentice of master surrealist Salvador Dalí — began painting the horrors that surrounded him. Years later, when the coastal waters surged and Superstorm Sandy washed over his...
gardenclubbackbay.org

Friday, June 18 – Sunday, June 20 – Blooming Art 2021

Blooming Art is Martha’s Vineyard Garden Club’s exciting show that pairs the artwork of Vineyard artists with floral designs inspired by those works, created by Garden Club members. Happy news is that Blooming Art is returning to the Old Mill this year… A little different from past years, but happening nonetheless. In past years, we began the Blooming Art event with an ‘Opening Night Cocktail Celebration’, but due to the uncertainty of Covid, we have chosen to not have the opening night event be a part of Blooming Art this year. Instead, this lovely celebration of art and flowers will begin on Friday, and will be open to the public on Friday and Saturday from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm and on Sunday from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm. No pre-registration is necessary, an admission fee of $10.00 will be taken at the door. This event will be Covid compliant, based on the State and town regulations in place at the time of the Show.
thelaurelofasheville.com

Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center Features Southern Equality Studios

Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center (BMCM+AC) presents I Am a Citizen of the World, featuring the artwork of Southern Equality Studios (SES) artists Liz Williams and Al Murray. The work, which explores the intersections of art and social change, is available to view by appointment through August 14.
Powell, WYPowell Tribune

New Plaza Diane show features envelope art

Envelopes become a canvas for creativity in a new collective art show at Plaza Diane Community Center for the Arts. Individuals or groups of family or friends of any age are being invited to use mailing envelopes and imagination to create small-scale artwork — of drawings, watercolor pieces, collages, sketches or even sculptural works. Envelopes can be reused junk mail or from personal letters.
popularwoodworking.com

Arts & Crafts Bookcase

Dramatic details showcase leaded glass and English style. Some of the most aesthetically compelling pieces of furniture I’ve seen in the Arts & Crafts style were made by an English company most Americans have never heard of. Between 1890 and 1910, the Harris Lebus Company of London exploited the prevailing fashion in home décor, producing a variety of sideboards, hallstands, wardrobes, washstands and related furniture characterized by simple lines and bold proportions.
thediscoverycenter.org

July First Friday Features Ann Marie Pellegrino

Ann Marie Pellegrino will be our featured artist for July’s First Friday. An accomplished artist, Ann loves to create art that makes both herself and others happy. The color palette used on Blossom is her signature color style. Ann has created a coloring book for children as well as many child friendly creations. Blossom was her “largest” project but you can also view one of her murals at the Ross Park Zoo. Come and see what she has in store for First Friday!
Winston-Salem Journal

DADA’S July First Friday Gallery Hop to feature beach theme

TRADE STREET BEACH FUN: The Downtown Arts District Association is asking all pirates, mermaids, surfer dudes, N.C. beach bums, as well as art and fun lovers to dress the part 7-9 p.m. July 2 for its “Summer is Here Hop” for the July DADA First Friday Gallery Hop. North Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem will be turned into “Trade Street Beach.” Folks can also drop by DADA headquarters at 6904-A N. Trade St. to get your photo taken and vie for a prize in DADA’s costume contest. The DADA Members Gallery will present a collection of works including “The Big 7: Lighthouses of N.C.” by Rick Jones, artwork by Alton Rumfelt and Allison Hutchins and jewelry created with shells from N.C. beaches and other nautical-themed jewelry by Marilyn Ingram, Marlene Kuser and Nancy Smith Wells. Visit dadaws.net.
Monroe, GAMonroe Local News

June Sip and Paint is this Friday at the Monroe Walton Center for the Arts

Monroe Walton Center for the Arts is inviting members of the community to join them on Friday. June 18 (from 7 p.m. -9ish…) “We will have a fun evening of painting, encouraging, talking, and lots of laughter. You may start out as strangers but by the end of the evening you do not leave feeling that way. Art has a way of bringing people together,” said Donna Coffman, education director at the center.”
bgindependentmedia.org

Lunch in the Park Friday to feature Sundae Station and Ragtime Rick

This week’s Lunch in the Park will feature food from Sundae Station and music from Ragtime Rick. Bowling Green Parks and Recreation, along with our series Title Sponsor Premier Bank, and our entertainment sponsor Continental Structural Plastics will be hosting the third 2021 Lunch in the Park series event on Friday June 18.
capenews.net

Inspiration Is Everywhere Features Immersive Art By John Brault

Artist, sculptor and conservationist John J. Brault will present an immersive art experience featuring works of carved stone and watercolors at the Inspiration Is Everywhere office, 24 Spring Bars Road, Unit 1, in Falmouth. The exhibit will be on view at the office June 24 through June 26 from 2 to 8 PM each day.