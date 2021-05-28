Commander Solmon to speak at Memorial Day program

On Monday, May 31st, the annual Memorial Day program will be held in Montevideo at Sunset Memorial Cemetery. This year’s Memorial Day address will be given by Arnie Solmon, Commander, American Legion Lee-Osborn Post 59. Commander Solmon comes from a family with a strong military background - his father having served in World War II, three of his brothers serving in the United States Army, another in the United States Navy, and a sister joining the Army National Guard. Commander Solmon’s own experience in the military began in 1981 when he enlisted in the United States Army Reserve, landing in the Reserve unit in Fergus Falls after Basic Training. From there, Commander Solmon enlisted in the United States Army, stationed at Fort Riley in Kansas. When his division, the 1st Infantry was sent to Germany to REFORGER in 1982, Commander Solmon spent several months abroad before finding he was to be transferred to the 6th Infantry Division stationed at Fort Richardson, Alaska. Commander Solmon's tour with the Army continued there until he decided to join the Minnesota Army National Guard in Detroit Lakes where he remained until honorably discharged in 1987.