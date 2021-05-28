Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montevideo, MN

Commander Solmon to speak at Memorial Day program

montenews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, May 31st, the annual Memorial Day program will be held in Montevideo at Sunset Memorial Cemetery. This year’s Memorial Day address will be given by Arnie Solmon, Commander, American Legion Lee-Osborn Post 59. Commander Solmon comes from a family with a strong military background - his father having served in World War II, three of his brothers serving in the United States Army, another in the United States Navy, and a sister joining the Army National Guard. Commander Solmon’s own experience in the military began in 1981 when he enlisted in the United States Army Reserve, landing in the Reserve unit in Fergus Falls after Basic Training. From there, Commander Solmon enlisted in the United States Army, stationed at Fort Riley in Kansas. When his division, the 1st Infantry was sent to Germany to REFORGER in 1982, Commander Solmon spent several months abroad before finding he was to be transferred to the 6th Infantry Division stationed at Fort Richardson, Alaska. Commander Solmon's tour with the Army continued there until he decided to join the Minnesota Army National Guard in Detroit Lakes where he remained until honorably discharged in 1987.

www.montenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Alaska State
Montevideo, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Fergus Falls, MN
City
Montevideo, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Lee Osborn Post#The Army National Guard#The 1st Infantry#Reforger#6th Infantry Division#The American Legion Post#The High School Band
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
World War II
News Break
United States National Guard
News Break
Festival
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
News Break
Army
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden WH strategy for battling domestic terror labels White supremacy, militia 'extremists' as biggest threats

The Biden administration on Tuesday unveiled its national strategy for countering domestic terrorism, with officials telling Fox News it's designed to cut across the political spectrum, while warning that White supremacy and "militia violent extremists" currently present the "most persistent and lethal threats." The White House National Security Council released...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden’s gaffe at G-7 summit sparks laughter from world leaders

President Biden embarrassed himself at the G-7 summit when he tried to correct British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for not introducing “the president of South Africa” — even though Johnson already did so by name. The blooper — one of several Biden made amid the series of meetings with world...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden accused of violating royal protocol during visit with the Queen

​President Biden is being slammed for violating royal protocol in his meeting with the Queen, after he couldn’t be bothered to take off his sunglasses when he greeted the monarch at Windsor Castle, and then went on to spill details to the press about what they discussed over tea. Biden,...