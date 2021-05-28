Cancel
Montevideo, MN

Montevideo Lions Club celebrates 75 years

montenews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Montevideo Lions Club held a celebration last week in honor of their 75th year of service in the community. Lions Club International began in 1917 when a businessman from Chicago named Melvin Jones turned his idea into a reality. The club is the largest service organization in the world with 1.4 million members in over 200 countries and geographic regions. Locally, the Montevideo club signed its charter on April 1, 1946, with 65 members. One of their main objectives to start was to eradicate blindness, and the organization was asked to become knights of the blind by Hellen Keller.

www.montenews.com
