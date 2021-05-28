Cancel
Jim Duquette On Inside Access: "Orioles Have To Trade Mancini"

 17 days ago
The baseball season is in full swing and of course we’ve got you covered with all things Baltimore Orioles here on 105.7 The Fan. The Orioles rebuild is still in effect so the losses continue to build for this team and as we get closer to the trade deadline, there are a few names that have been flying around. One name that’s been surfacing over the past week has been fan favorite Trey Mancini. Former Orioles executive Jim Duquette joined Inside Access to discuss the possibility.

