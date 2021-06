Pre-pandemic, Open Eye Theater would have run several touring shows in tandem. Nowadays, they’re sticking to just one, and they want to bring it to a driveway near you. In actuality, it doesn’t have to be a driveway. On the afternoon of Sunday, June 13, they set up in Turbo Tim’s Anything Automotive shop on Central Ave; originally they were going to perform in the parking lot, but it was so hot they decided to move inside. Their current show, The Amazing Cowboat, will tour around the metro area all summer (information about show dates and locations can be found online at openeyetheatre.org/driveway-tour-show-locations).