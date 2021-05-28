Ledge Walking Begins

Randal Walks intimate townhome community consists of just 107 homesites and is the only gated enclave of its size with a private community pool in the sought-after Lake Nona area. Spacious floorplans offer 1,528 to 1,712 square feet of living space with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This low-maintenance community allows homeowners to spend more time enjoying the exclusive, family-friendly amenities like the community pool, outdoor kitchen, and walking/biking trails. This stunning community is ideally located near major roadways, which makes commuting to Downtown Orlando a breeze! At Randal Walk, youre surrounded by shopping, schools, dining and entertainment. Award-winning golf courses, museums, professional sports teams, and theme parks are also located nearby.