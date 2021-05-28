Ledge Walking Begins

The Marco Walk Plaza have quickly become Marco Island's premier shopping destination and favorite tourist attraction in town. Conveniently located at the intersection of South Collier Boulevard and Winterberry Drive, across from the Hilton and walking distance from Marriott and Marco Beach Ocean Resort. Tourists will find everything they need within easy reach, the Plaza combines a collection of specialty shops, salons and spas, and a nice variety of dining options that are anything but ordinary.Marco Walk Plaza is a haven for tourists and local shoppers alike. Convenient parking, elevator and covered walkways invite you to explore what's around every corner. Marco Walk Plaza is the complete shopping experience.Enjoy the warm sunshine fulfilled with the refreshing smell of sea air mixed with hints of our restaurants' delicious food!