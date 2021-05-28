Cancel
Sussex County, NJ

Hicks leads Wallkill boys, Yaskovic boosts High Point girls to Sussex's top H/W/S track finishes

New Jersey Herald
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe home track advantage was felt among the Wallkill Valley boys track and field team during the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Thursday afternoon. Senior Ivan Hicks led the way with first-place finishes in the 110-meter hurdles (15.02 seconds) and the triple jump (44 feet, 2 inches), in addition to a fourth in the long jump, to help the Rangers earn Sussex County's best finish on the boys' side with 64.5 total points to take third.

www.njherald.com
