Lege Wrap-Up: A Stronger Economy Than Expected Made Way For ‘Red Meat’ Session
Monday is sine die – the final day of the regular session of Texas’ 87th Legislature. Many expected the focus of this session to rest heavily on issues that dominated 2020 like the pandemic, and police reform in the wake of racial justice movements triggered in part by the murder of George Floyd. Texans also expected big moves to fix the electric grid after February’s devastating winter storms and power outages.www.kut.org