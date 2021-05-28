Lege Wrap-Up: A Stronger Economy Than Expected Made Way For ‘Red Meat’ Session

Before signing the bills, Abbott confidently declared that “everything that needed to be done was done to fix the power grid in Texas.”. But for all the self-congratulation among state leaders this week, grid reform was but a minor feature of the legislative session. Republicans spent most of their time passing through extreme legislation that all but bans abortions, permits most anyone to carry a handgun without a license, restricts how race and history can be taught in Texas classrooms, punishes budget cuts in urban police deparments, and on and on.