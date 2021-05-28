Samsung tests the waters for a ridiculous 14.6-inch Android tablet in customer survey

Huawei is ready to move away from Android. Starting today, the company is rolling out its own operating system, HarmonyOS 2, on existing smartphones and tablets. Mate 40, P40, Mate 30 and MatePad Pro devices are among the first to get the update. In the third quarter of 2021, HarmonyOS will land on nova 6, nova 7, nova 8, Mate 20 and MatePad products. By the end of the year, the operating system will land on V and S series smart screens, Mate 20 X phones and M6 tablets.Huawei will then update Mate 9, Mate 10, P20, P10 and nova 5 phones with HarmonyOS in the first half of 2022. If you'd like earlier access, you can apply through the Huawei app or in person if you're able to visit one of the company's experience stores. Overall, Huawei will shift around 100 existing products away from Android and on to HarmonyOS.