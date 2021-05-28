Cancel
Advocacy

Michael Jordan donates $1M to boost journalism, sports-related studies at Morehouse College

By NBA Insiders
ESPN
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA -- Michael Jordan and Nike's Jordan Brand are giving $1 million to Morehouse College to boost journalism and sports-related studies. The gift announced Friday will help enrich its journalism and sports program that was originally launched with a donation from director and actor Spike Lee. The school, in a news release, said the donation will help fund scholarships, technology and educational programming for students in those fields.

