The Rundown: May 28-June 3

Dodger Insider
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, the Chicago White Sox and FanDuel are teaming up to provide Sox fans with team trends each Friday throughout the regular season. The White Sox this past week went 2–4 against the New York Yankees (0–3) and St. Louis Cardinals (2–1). This week, the White Sox conclude their four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles (May 28–30) after winning Thursday’s game, 5–1 before traveling to the Cleveland Indians (May 31-June 2) for a four-game series which includes a doubleheader on May 31. The Sox end the week when they begin a seven-game homestand on May 3 against the Detroit Tigers.

whitesoxpride.mlblogs.com
