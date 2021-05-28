Cancel
NBA

The Best Basketball Hoops for Your Money

By Brad Tuttle
money.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBottom Line Goalrilla's in-ground FT series of hoops is as good as it gets for driveway hoops, with tempered glass backboards, heavy duty steel frames and easily adjustable rims. Spalding's Hybrid basketball hoop is solidly built and easy to set up, with acrylic backboards (choice of 54" or 60") and a unique system using sand and water to weigh down the base. Sometimes on sale for under $250, this Spalding is a great value. It shakes much less than cheaper portable hoops and features adjustable height and a breakaway rim like higher-priced competitors. Another great choice for portable hoops, the Silverback NXT features good steel components, a specially sloped base for added stability, and relatively easy assembly. Most indoor mini hoops have flimsy plastic rims that break or bend easily. Franklin Sports' hoop features metal rims with springs to give decent touch to your shots.

