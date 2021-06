St Louis Cardinals vs San Diego Padres 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The St. Louis Cardinals will have their third match with the San Diego Padres at the Petco Park in San Diego, California on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 7:08 PM EDT. The Cardinals lost the two meetings with the Padres and had a score of 3-13 in their recent match. Yadier Moline homered in the 4th inning and earned the first point. Nolan Arenado homered in the 6th inning and scored a point. The last point was made by Harrison Bader in the 7th inning. The team had 3 runs, 6 hits, and 3 RBIs during the match. St. Louis ranks 1st in the NL Central standings with a 23-17 record.