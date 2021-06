The latest funding rounds that Stripe has closed and the level of participation may suggest a more ambitious move for the payment processor. Stripe, a San Francisco-based Irish-American financial services and payment firm has secured as much as $1 billion in new funding, to solidify its position as the most valuable company in the United States. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the transactions, the company recently offered investors the opportunity to purchase significant stakes from early investors as well as its current and past employees.