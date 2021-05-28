Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

‘He can love his dog but can’t abuse it’: YouTuber arrested after tying small dog to balloons

By Jennifer Xia
Posted by 
Daily Dot
Daily Dot
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uGh4K_0aEyrD5900

A 32-year-old Delhi-based YouTuber, Gaurav Sharma, was arrested on charges of animal cruelty after he posted a video on May 21 of him and his mom tying his small dog to balloons and letting the dog fly in the air.

Sharma, known as Gauravzone on YouTube, has more than 4.15 million subscribers. The video shows the dog tied to more than 10 balloons around its waist. The dog appears confused and distressed when Sharma lets go of the dog, allowing it to suspend in the air for more than five seconds.

The video was taken down after he received criticism from viewers, and Sharma uploaded an apology video saying he took proper safety measures. People for Animals, an animal protection organization, saw the video and filed a complaint against Sharma to the Malviya Nagar police station that led to his arrest.

Sharma and his mom have been charged with animal cruelty under sections of the 2005 Disaster Management Act and the 1960 Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The law states that animal cruelty includes subjecting an animal to unnecessary pain or suffering.

According to Newsweek, Sharma said in his apology video that he loves his pet like his own child. “I got influenced by seeing some video from outside,” Sharma said. “I apologize for that and I will appeal to all of those watching to not get influenced by my video.”

People online criticized his actions, saying there should be stricter protections against animal cruelty.

“Just shows the mentality of a man and what he is capable of doing for entertainment if given too much power,” one user commented on Twitter.

Another spoke out against those saying since it was his dog, he could do anything.

“Yes he can love his dog but can’t abuse it!” the user commented.

Sharma was released Thursday on bail. He did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

Men are throwing tantrums over this all-female gym that went viral on TikTok

‘This is sad’: Viral video shows small child trying to intervene as mom gets punched, stomped on at Little Caesars

Video shows UPS driver rescuing teen being beaten, allegedly robbed of his sneakers

Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Daily Dot

Daily Dot

133K+
Followers
5K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The ultimate destination for original reporting on Internet culture and life online

 https://www.dailydot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Animal Cruelty#Cruelty To Animals#Newsweek#The Daily Dot#Tiktok#Little Caesars Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Youtuber
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Pets
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Violent CrimesPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is sad’: Viral video shows small child trying to intervene as mom gets punched, stomped on at Little Caesars

Police are searching for a woman who allegedly assaulted a mother in front of her small child at a Little Caesars Pizza on Monday. A witness captured the incident in a now-viral video showing 22-year-old Emily Broadwater with a bloody nose and screaming for her daughter after being punched, stomped on, and dragged across the concrete outside the Georgia establishment.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is evil’: Video catches salesman kicking cat off person’s porch

A Ring camera caught a pest control salesman kicking a cat off of a porch in Las Vegas, prompting outrage across social media. According to the timestamp on the video, the incident occurred on May 25. In the clip, the man walks up to the doorstep, seemingly looks around to see if anyone’s watching, and kicks a black cat off of the porch as it was drinking water.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Not all heroes wear capes’: Viral video shows woman twerking in front of prison windows for inmates. They love it

There are a million small acts of kindness done every day, around the world, but most probably don’t involve twerking. Except for a recent viral video, that is. A TikTok out of Chicago somehow manages to combine the two, showing a woman twerking from the top of a parking garage across from the Metropolitan Correctional Center. As she works it with flawless energy, the inmates across the street show their appreciation by flashing their lights in a flurry of silent applause.
TV & VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Popular YouTube producer arrested in home for allegedly stalking politician

The producer for a popular channel on YouTube was arrested in Australia this month over allegations of stalking a prominent politician. Kristo Langker, a 21-year-old employee of Jordan Shanks, who runs the comedic YouTube channel Friendlyjordies, was arrested at his home on June 4 and charged with two counts of “intending to cause fear of physical or mental harm” by way of stalking or intimidation.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

TikToker exposes racial profiling against Black locksmiths in white neighborhood

In a pair of TikTok clips, a Black locksmith highlighted the dangers of taking a job in a white neighborhood, quickly attracting the attention of local police. Filmed from the locksmith’s perspective, the first video shows him explaining to a group of police officers that he and his co-worker have a work order to change the locks on a house. The police seem doubtful, with one officer circling them while holding an assault rifle, telling the TikToker to stop filming their conversation.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

‘Karen’ seen almost interrupting beach proposal in viral TikTok: ‘Please walk away’

A video of a woman nearly ruining a stranger’s beach proposal has gone viral on TikTok, with many viewers deeming her a “Karen”.On Sunday, Mevlide Ahmeti, who goes by @mevlideahmeti on the app, uploaded a video showing her filming a proposal set up on the Champlain Park beach in Ottawa, Canada, for her two friends, which included rose petals sprinkled amid the sand and a sign that read: “Marry me.”However, as seen in the video, Ahmeti was repeatedly interrupted by a stranger walking with her child on the beach, who wanted to air her concerns about the proposal set up,...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Burger King worker says woman complained that her uniform was ‘distraction’ for husband in viral TikTok

TikTok user @rockefeller.o, also known as Lala, had a pointed response for a woman who thought her work uniform was too distracting for the woman’s husband, as reported by the Mirror. “Girl, f*ck you,” she captioned her video. @rockefeller.o. “Girl, f*ck you. 😐 #FriendsReunion #ConjuringHorror #fyp #zyxcba #foryou #zyxbca #iamafrican...
Animalsdogtime.com

Can Dogs Eat Yogurt? Is Yogurt Safe For Dogs?

Can dogs eat yogurt? You might have had this thought if you dog begged for a taste while you were enjoying some yogurt as a healthy snack or getting ready to add some natural yogurt to a meal you’re putting together. If humans can eat yogurt, can dogs safely eat it too?
PetsPosted by
AdrianaS

Relatable Pup Goes Viral On TikTok For Hating Mornings

Dog lovers around the world are falling for a spunky pup with a disdain for mornings. Most of us have groaned at the sound of our morning alarm, making this dog’s struggle extremely relatable. Eddie is an 8-year-old Yorkie Mix that was adopted in 2018 by a vet nurse named...
Pet ServicesPosted by
Tyla

Dog Owners Love This Sunflower Hose Attachment For Their Pooch

B&M has released a sunflower hose pipe attachment - and dogs are absolutely loving it. The £4 bargain was posted on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains group on Facebook, with dog owners loving the entertaining accessory. "Sunflower to attach to your hose £4.99 B&M hours of dog fun," one person...
PetsHartford Courant

Best dog strollers for small dogs

You may have seen people pushing their dogs in a stroller or perhaps you know someone who takes their pup for walks this way. The idea may seem silly initially, but there are compelling reasons to use a dog stroller. While some strollers retail for over $100, you can definitely...