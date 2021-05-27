The Road Beat: 2021 Hyundai Elantra Limited

Hyundai has transformed their bold new Elantra into a champion prizefighter of the compact sedan world. It really is that good. Cheap (sorry, I meant affordable) cars aren't meant or supposed to be exciting, but I found myself rather stirred when the newly redesigned model was first unveiled, and even more so when I first saw it in the flesh this past month at Sonoma Raceway when I picked it up. Could Hyundai make a reasonable car that people would genuinely want? Well, they did, and it's the new Elantra.