The Road Beat: 2021 Hyundai Elantra Limited

CARFAX One-Owner. ONLY AT THE ECONO CORNER AT THE ST CLAIR AUTO MALL IN OFALLON, IL. LOCAL TRADE, Best price in town!!, 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatback, ABS w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Adjustable Head Restraints, Advanced Dual Front Airbags, Black Chrome Grille, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone System, Bodycolor Door Handles & Mirrors, Center Console w/Storage Compartment & Armrest, Daytime Running Lights, Dual Heated Power Outside Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Front & Rear Door Map Pockets, Front 2-Speed Intermittent Wipers, Front Fog Lights, Heated Rear Seats, Illuminated Ignition Key Cylinder Surround, Illuminated Vanity Mirrors w/Extensions, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Leatherette Door Trim Inserts, Limited Badge, Lower Multi-Box w/Cover, Manual Air Conditioning, Map & Cargo Area Lights, Motor Driven Power Steering (MDPS), One Touch Up Drivers Window, Option Group 01, Power Door Locks, Power Glass Tilt & Slide Sunroof, Power Windows w/Driver's Auto-Down, Rear Defroster, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Side Mirrors w/Integrated Turn Signals, Sliding Center Armrest, Solar Glass, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering Wheel Mounted Cruise Control, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction Control System, Trip Computer, Trunk Lid Inner Cover, Vehicle Stability Management, Windshield Shade Band. 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 28/38 City/Highway MPG.