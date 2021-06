A man picked a peculiar and frightening way to attempt to discuss religion with Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar. Per Julien Laurens of ESPN, a man carrying a backpack filled with Bibles climbed over a wall to break in to Neymar's property located in La Celle-Saint-Cloud, in the western suburbs of Paris, early Sunday morning. Laurens explained the 26-year-old male, who was eventually arrested and taken to a psychiatric hospital after he managed to make his way only into the garden of the property, told authorities he wanted to speak with Neymar about religion and had no intention of stealing anything. He was unarmed at the time he was apprehended.