Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has set his sights on creating more "special moments" at Stamford Bridge after helping the club win the UEFA Champions League on Saturday evening. After getting the better of Real Madrid at the semi-final stage, the Blues, who will discover their fixture list for the 2021/22 Premier League campaign in a little over a fortnight's time, ensured that their European adventure was to end in the best way possible, as Kai Havertz's first Champions League goal secured a 1-0 win over Manchester City at the Estadio do Dragao.