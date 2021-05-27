5 Physical, Mental and Spiritual Benefits of Physical Activity

June is Men’s Mental Health Month, and a perfect time to let the men in our lives know they are not alone. When it comes to mental health, especially depression, men statistically are far less likely to let it be known when they are struggling, and even less likely to reach out for help. Men tend to associate vulnerability with weakness, thanks to societal constructs that have been ingrained for far too long. The reality is that it takes strength to recognize you need support, and it also takes strength to fight it. Nevertheless, regardless of your gender, if you are uncomfortable asking for help, it’s OK! You’re already on the right track by being here, and hopefully, this will help you feel more empowered.