Riot to offer free mental health advocacy guide to content creators, streamers, and mods

Steve Perry, Ed.D., is an educator, bestselling author and the founder of Capital Preparatory Schools, a network of charter schools in Harlem and Bronx, New York, and Bridgeport, Connecticut. The schools are designed to provide historically disadvantaged students with the college and career readiness skills needed to become responsible and socially engaged citizens. For 30 years, Perry, who also has a master's degree in social work from the University of Pennsylvania, has used his voice to advocate for children and families and is widely respected by grassroots community members and international leaders.