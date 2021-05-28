Cancel
Mental Health

Riot to offer free mental health advocacy guide to content creators, streamers, and mods

By Leonardo Biazzi
dotesports.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiot Games has partnered with the Public Good Projects (PGP), a public health nonprofit organization in the U.S., the company announced today. The goal of the partnership was to create a free mental health advocacy guide for content creators, streamers, and moderators in North America. The guide is available starting today to anyone who wants to understand how to support friends, viewers, or fans who may be struggling with their mental health.

