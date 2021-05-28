Virginia and North Carolina meet with trip to title game on the line

For the third time in the 2021 season, the Virginia men’s lacrosse team will take the field against the North Carolina Tar Heels. The two teams split the series earlier this season, and the rubber match holds the most weight as the winner will move on to the NCAA Championship game. Playing a team a third time in a season hasn’t happened a lot for the Cavaliers in program history as this is just the fourth time that it has occurred. For head coach Lars Tiffany, it’s the first time he’ll coach a team against one foe for a third time in one season.