A conversation with Taylor Vincek | The Chick N’ Nuggets Grilled

By Jena Garcia
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode, Altitude TV’s producer and editor, Taylor Vincek joins the show to give Nuggets fans the inside scoop about her time in the bubble. Taylor shares her journey to working in the NBA and shares insight on why the Denver Nuggets have such a special group of guys. From Michael Malone to Shaq Harrison, Taylor has had a chance to watch this team grow and mature over the last four years and from a vantage point few others have had a chance to see.

