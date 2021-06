Some of the Texas Democrats who staged a walkout to defeat a sweeping election bill are in Washington, D.C., to crank up pressure on Senators to take action on voting rights. The lawmakers are expected to sit down with several members of Congress on Tuesday and are set to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday. Texas Democrats and voting rights activists are also planning a major rally in Austin on Sunday featuring former Congressman Beto O'Rourke of Texas.